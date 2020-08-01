LAKE PLACID, Fla. — Kerry Kenneth Abel, 84, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away on Monday, July 20 2020.

A celebration of Kerry's life will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. Guests may visit with the Abel family today from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and Governor DeWine's orders, face coverings are requested and social distancing will be encouraged. Online condolences and Hugs-From-Home may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.