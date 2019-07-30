ARCANUM — Kevin Douglas Rhodehamel, 61, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2019, of a heart attack at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born September 29, 1957, to Doyle and Edna Marie (Hoover) Rhodehamel.

He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Vickie Troutwine on July 5, 1980. He was a graduate of Arcanum High School and Montgomery County Joint Vocational School (now known as Miami Valley CTC) class of 1976; he was an alumnus of Edison State College and the University of Cincinnati School of Architecture. He was a licensed architect and was employed by numerous firms in Dayton, Ohio including L. App Architecture, Architrend Associates, Levin Porter, and Matrix Architects.

He is survived by his wife and children: Zachary Rhodehamel, Tricia (Jason) Cassel, and Traci (Gabe) Greve; and grandchildren: Hamilton Keith Greve and Lorelai Sue-Lee Greve. His siblings Madonna (Dave) Bowman, Sue (Rick) Studebaker, Mike (Lisa) Rhodehamel and Carmy (Mark) Farmer; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Kurt (Linda) Troutwine, Deb (Steve) Ganger, and Terri Alley; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews, and cousins.

Kevin had a marvelous sense of humor and an uncanny knack for making people laugh. He never forgot a face and always had a special nickname for his friends and family. In some circles, he was also known as Stinky the Clown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his father-in-law, Keith Troutwine. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Zane Rhodehamel Family Expense Fund in care of Second National Bank as he battles his fight with leukemia.

Friends, family and others who whose life Kevin touched are invited to Immanuel Baptist Church, 500 West South St., Arcanum, Ohio from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 28, to reminisce, grieve, and support each other and of course, just chat.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. also at the church with burial following in Ithaca Cemetery. Kreitzer Funeral Home, Arcanum is in charge of the arrangements.