GREENVILLE — Kimberly Fugett, 42, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Monday November 11, 2019 at 8:44 a.m. at Wayne Healthcare, Greenville, Ohio.

She was born December 17, 1976, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Carol (Sander) Hoop of Greenville and the late William "Bill" Hoop. She worked as a certified medical assistant at Stillwater Family Care in Versailles for 18 years.

Kim was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and daughter in law; she had a kind, caring and comforting nature about her and had an amazing laugh that was infectious. She had the amazing ability to make everyone she came in to contact with smile, laugh and their day better. She was a peacemaker and the glue that held things together in so many places. She was a Girl Scout leader, softball coach; she loved her flower gardens and buying crafts.

She is preceded in death by her father; her maternal grandfather: Richard F. Sander; paternal grandfather: William G. Hoop; her grandparents in law: Johnnie and Nellie Jones and Norman and Cassie Fugett.

She is survived by her mother; her husband: Preston Fugett; her children: Elise and Tyler Fugett; her brother and sister in law: Doug and Cyndi Hoop and their family: Clay Hoop, Cole and Megan Hoop and their children: Ayden and Adelynn; her maternal grandmother: K. Jean Sander; her paternal grandmother: Mildred E. Hoop; her father-in -law and mother-in-law: Duane and Janice Fugett; her brothers in law and children: Norman and Jess Fugett and son Colton, and Darren and Kris Fugett and children: Kiara and Kylie.

A service will be held on Saturday November 16, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church 7418 State Route 121, Greenville, with Pastor Peter Menke and Pastor Chris Conley officiating. Burial will follow in St. John Church Cemetery. The family receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Friday November 15, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to the services on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com