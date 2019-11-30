ARCANUM — Kimra J. Skelton,49, of Arcanum, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, while on duty and serving as a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Ike and Olive Miller and also by her maternal grandfather, Walter Brumbaugh.

She was an avid softball fan and a 1988 graduate of Arcanum High School and the MCJVS. She has been employed by OSHP since 2005.

Kimra is survived by her husband of 26 years, Brian; son, Cole; daughter, Macy; parents, Gerald and Phyllis Miller; maternal grandmother, Martha Brumbaugh-Baker; in laws, George and Barb Skelton; sister, Melinda (Joe) Martino, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wedmesday, December 4 at the Arcanum Fieldhouse, 310 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Visitation will be held, also in the Fieldhouse, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the "Kimra Skelton Fund" thru the State Highway Patrol Federal Credit Inion, 1900 Polaris Pkwy #400, Columbus, OH 43240. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.