GREENVILLE — Kody Allen Ketring, 53 of Greenville, Ohio passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

He is survived by his wife Teresa (Best) Ketring: mother Sandy K. Ketring: sons David Roland and Ashley Ketring; Derek Ketring: grandson David Ray Ketring: sisters Kim and Ted Gray; Kelli and Tim Callebs: motherand father in-laws DeAnna and Glen Best: lifelong friends Rob Jones; Mark Middlecoff: as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Friends may call on the family from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service to follow at 5 p.m.. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Hospice; The Brethren's Home; or the MDA Foundation. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.c