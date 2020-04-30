ARCANUM — Larry A. Bourne, age 71, of Arcanum, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Bourne and Charlene Studebaker, by his stepdad, Duff Studebaker; stepmom, Carole Bourne; brother, Chester Bourne and by his son-in-law, Bill Baker. He was a member of the Cruisers Car Club, he enjoyed square dancing and he was a DJ. He also retired as a tool & die maker with FRAM. Larry is survived by Darla Bourne; daughters, Angie Baker and Rhonda (Doug) Surber; grandchildren, Carlena (Rodney) Sneed, Dustin Surber, Mason Baker and Makayla Surber; great-grandsons, Chase and Tyson Pool; siblings, Terry (Yvonne) Bourne, Mark Bourne, Eugene (Christine) Bourne, Pam (Roger) Studebaker, Carolyn (Boyd) Garner and Bonnie Anderson (Robert), along with numerous other relatives and friends. Due to national health concerns, services for Larry will be held privately. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.