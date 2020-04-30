Larry A. Bourne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ARCANUM — Larry A. Bourne, age 71, of Arcanum, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory Bourne and Charlene Studebaker, by his stepdad, Duff Studebaker; stepmom, Carole Bourne; brother, Chester Bourne and by his son-in-law, Bill Baker. He was a member of the Cruisers Car Club, he enjoyed square dancing and he was a DJ. He also retired as a tool & die maker with FRAM. Larry is survived by Darla Bourne; daughters, Angie Baker and Rhonda (Doug) Surber; grandchildren, Carlena (Rodney) Sneed, Dustin Surber, Mason Baker and Makayla Surber; great-grandsons, Chase and Tyson Pool; siblings, Terry (Yvonne) Bourne, Mark Bourne, Eugene (Christine) Bourne, Pam (Roger) Studebaker, Carolyn (Boyd) Garner and Bonnie Anderson (Robert), along with numerous other relatives and friends. Due to national health concerns, services for Larry will be held privately. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved