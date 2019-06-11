Larry A. Jones

GREENVILLE — Larry A. Jones, 82, passed away Sunday June 9, 2019, at Wayne Hospital in Greenville, Ohio.

He was born October 8, 1936, in Darke County, Ohio to the late Raymond and Edna Irene Matchett Jones. He retired from Dave Knapp Ford as a salesman.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Linda Wray Jones; three children; four step children; two brothers, Dick Jones of U. C., Indiana and John Jones of Greenville; nieces and nephews also survive.

No public calling hours and private services will be held later at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from June 11 to June 12, 2019
