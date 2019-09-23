ROSSBURG — Larry Allen Hummel, 69, passed away Thursday September 19, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. He was born December 15, 1949, in New Weston, Ohio to the late Albert and Eva Warren Hummel.

Larry was a welder and fabricator all his life working for himself, he loved camping, traveling, and most of all spending time with his family and friends. Larry also enjoyed fishing and showing off his 1931 Chevy at local car shows.

He is survived by his wife of 49 yrs, Katie (Waymire) Hummel; children, Chad A. Hummel of Benicia, Calif., Holly (Michael) Gower of New Weston ; grandchildren, Paden (Stephanie) Hummel, Kalene Hummel, Brooke Gower, Tyler Gower, Connor Gower; great- granddaughter, Adley Hummel; step great-granddaughter, Mollie Welch; two brothers, Jack (Janice) Hummel ofNew Weston and Carl (Marilyn) Hummel of Rossburg; two sisters, Waveline Byrum of Okeechobee, Fla. and Pat (Ron) Thwaits of Ansonia; sisters-in-law, Janet Hummel and Monna Hummel; nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Amy Hummel; and two brothers, Marvin Hummel, Junior Hummel.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday September 23, at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Ind. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Mitch Pollic officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Darke County or the Leukemia/Lymphoma Society with envelopes available at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com