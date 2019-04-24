BROOKVILLE - Larry was born on Aug. 25, 1953, in Union City, Ind. At the age of 65, our sweet, sweet son and brother, after a brief illness, passed to be with his Lord on April 18, 2019.

Larry will be missed by his parents Jim and Wanda Caupp, his sister Sharon (Don) Pennell and his brothers Melvin (Angela) Caupp and Steven (Connie) Caupp and their childen – (Sharon) Ryan & Heather; (Melvin) Jonathan and Jennifer; and (Steven) Lindsay and Nathan.

Larry lived the majority of his life in Greenville with his parents. Although he was afflicted with cerebral palsy, his life was filled with love and laughter. To Larry, the funniest man on earth was his father Jim. The most loving woman on earth was his mother Wanda. He always had a smile on his face and his laugh was contagious. He loved music and had an amazing collection of various artists, most notably, his beloved Beatles. He had an amazing memory. Sometimes we would google his statements just to test him – he was always right.

3 years ago, Larry made the very brave decision to move to Brookhaven Retirement and Nursing facility in Brookville, Ohio to be closer to his siblings. The move proved to be an excellent choice. The care and loving attention given to him by the nurses and caregivers at Brookhaven was extraordinary. Someone in the family visited him every day and he was very happy. When he became ill shortly before his passing, he said "no hospital, just my peeps" (Brookhaven caregivers).

Larry has donated his body to Wright State Medical School. Final resting place will be in Stelvideo Cemetery. There will be no services.

Larry is now with our Lord, perhaps preparing to be the guardian angel of another baby who will go through life with an affliction. Larry will be there to see that that child takes on life the way he did. We will miss him terribly but know his work goes on.