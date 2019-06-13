GREENVILLE — Larry D. Badger, 64 of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on June 11, 2019.

Born in Orangeburg, S.C. on April 17, 1955, he was one of seven children born to Geraldyne (Glover) Badger and the late Athaniel W. Badger, Sr.

Larry was a substitute teacher and football coach for Mississinawa Schools. He had a love for music, especially playing the drums. He was a wonderful man, who was loved by many. He will be truly missed. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Survived by his mother, Geraldyne Badger of Greenville: siblings Athaniel W. Badger Jr. of Orangeburg, S.C.; Micheal Badger of Dallas, Texas; Marchita Phifer of Trotwood; William "Greg" Badger of Englewood; Tony Badger of Greenville; Candy Chadwick of Greenville: numerous nieces and nephews: special friend Pam Hartsock: as well as many more friends and family members.

Friends may call on the family from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. A celebration of Larry's life will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Dale Boeger presiding. Arrangements entrusted to the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. www.zecharbailey.com.