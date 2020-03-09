BELLEFONTAINE – Larry J. Preston, 73, of Bellefontaine, passed away Thursday evening, March 5, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. He was born in Dayton on May 25, 1946, to the late Robert and Jane (Kessler) Preston.

Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beverly (Caudell) Preston; brothers: Ray (Carol) Preston of Arcanum, Ohio, Richard (Judy) Preston of Ormond Beach, Florida; sisters-in-law Pam Caudell of North Webster, Indiana, and Loretta Fansler of Columbus; brother-in-law Warren Caudell of Union City, Indiana. Larry was also proud of his many nieces and nephews.

Larry grew up in Ithaca, Ohio, and graduated from Arcanum High School in 1964. He then went on to join the U.S. Navy and spent two tours of duty in Vietnam on the USS Kitty Hawk, being assigned to the VA-85 attack squadron. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Larry worked for Quality Farm & Fleet as the Bellefontaine store manager for several years and he retired from Honda of America, Mfg. in 2007 as a coordinator in administration. While at Honda, Larry also worked with the North American Task Force Group working and living in Suzuka, Japan.

Being an avid fisherman, Larry enjoyed spending time at Lake Erie and fishing on the lake with his friends and relatives. He also enjoyed traveling to Alaska to fish, and spending time in Florida during the winter. Attending the Daytona 500 with his brother Dick and other friends was a special time for Larry. He was a lifetime member of the Bellefontaine Elks Lodge #132 and loved being a dog parent supporting dachshund rescue.

Friends may call at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, on Thursday, March 12, from 5-8 p.m. Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate Larry's Celebration of Life service on Friday, March 13, at 10 a.m., at the funeral home, with military honors to follow, performed by members of the Logan County Veteran Honor Guard. Burial will be in Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville, Ohio, at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 5455 North High St. Columbus, OH 43214, or to All American Dachshund Rescue, 2150 Highway 64, Lewisburg, TN 37091.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.