LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Laura Ann (Petho) Klinglesmith, 45, of Louisville, Kentucky, fought a brave fight but passed away July 30, 2020, from COVID-19 complications at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital, Louisville.

Laura was born on September 21, 1974, growing up in Darke County, Ohio, attending Gettysburg Elementary and graduating from Greenville High School in 1993. She participated in DECA, cheerleading, band, track, softball, Youth for Christ, and took dance at two local studios. She lifeguarded at the Greenville Pool and Wayne Lakes Beach. She furthered her education at Miami University, participating in choir, and she also attended the Ivy Tech State College at Sellersburg, Ind., nursing program. Her career included positions in medical billing, laboratory, medical office assistant, and surgery assistant. She had many interests and hobbies, including reading, knitting, crocheting, beading and jewelry-making with seven 'Best of Shows' at Kentucky State Fairs. She was a lover of animals, especially her pets.

Laura is survived by husband and soul mate of 24 years, Daniel Klinglesmith; two cherished sons, Donovan Klinglesmith and Connor Klinglesmith; her parents, Gabor (Gabe) and Leona Petho of Greenville, Ohio; mother and father-in-law, Daniel and Cindy Klinglesmith of Louisville, Ky.; her sister, Julie (Nathan) Moore of Union City, Ohio; three nieces, Ava Smith, Lana Moore and Kiera Moore; four aunts, Sophia (Dan) Seagrave of Greentown, Ind.; Connie Barge of Greenville, Ohio; Agnes (Lowell) Hawkins of Versailles, Ohio; and Susan Frantz of Weslaco, Tex.; one uncle, Leo Barge Jr. of Mena, Ark.; many cousins and friends; and her beloved dogs, Halo, Buffy, Rusty and Fen. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Margaret and Vince Petho, of New Harrison, Ohio; and Jessie and Leo Barge, of Mena, Ark.

Her ashes will be laid to rest according to her wishes, and her memory and shining light will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew her. If you would like to share any stories or memories, or offer condolences, you may do so at obituaries.neptunesociety.com or on her Facebook page. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name to the Animal Care Society in Louisville, or any no-kill animal shelter, or to where she asked for donations to be made in celebration of her last birthday at Feat of Louisville Inc., a non-profit organization that helps people with Autism.