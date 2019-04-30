GREEENVILLE - L. Laverne Delaplane, 96 of Greenville, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Tuesday April 30, 2019, at the Rest Haven Nursing Home of Greenville.

Laverne was born June 7, 1922, in Brownsville, Tenn. and the daughter of the late William Young and Annie E. (Payne) Sutton.

She was a homemaker, member of the Nifty Neave Homemakers Club and Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church. In her earlier years Laverne was very active in many church activities and loved playing cards.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Grant T. Delaplane May 29, 1997. They were married March 2, 1946.

Laverne is survived by nephews Joseph (Shirley) Delaplane and Donald (Diane) Delaplane, all of Greenville; niece Patricia Ann (Joe) Beatty of Houston, Texas as well as numerous great-nieces and great- nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Friday May 3, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, with Pastor David Brisker officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery Fort Jefferson. The family will receive friends on Friday from 3: p.m. until time of the services in the funeral home.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church or the State of the Heart Care of Darke County.

