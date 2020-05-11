COLUMBUS-Lawrence E. Davis, age 74, of Columbus passed away at 10:26 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. Lawrence was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Sidney to the late Orva and Catherine (Larger) Davis. In addition to his parents, Lawrence was also preceded in death by his brothers, Steve and Thomas Davis. Lawrence is survived by his brothers and sister-in-law, Bruce Davis of Piqua and John and Karen Davis of Versailles; sisters, Theresa D'Innocenzo of Milford, Mass., and Karen Belton of Valrico, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lawrence retired from the U.S. Marine Corps. He served as a mechanic on the Presidential Helicopter Marine 1 during the Nixon Administration. Lawrence was a member of the American Legion, Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbus and the NRA. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons officiating. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, 410 W. 10th Ave. Columbus, OH 43210. Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.



