LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Lawrence "Larry" Harold Allread, age 97, of Logansport, Indiana (Formerly of Greenville, OH) passed away peacefully at his granddaughter's home Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:23 p.m.

Larry was born in Darke County, Ohio on April 30, 1923. He was a proud veteran. He also found the love of his life at age 46 when he married Alice J. Young, known as Grandma Judy. They married in Union City, Indiana, on June 23, 1969. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and tinkering around in the garage. He just liked to stay busy. He will be greatly missed by his family, and community, who all knew him as "grandpa."

"The Golden Days are not so Golden, so enjoy life while you can!" - Larry

A graveside service will be held at Friday, October 16, 2020, 11 a.m., at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Todd Reish presiding. Military Honors will be performed by the Greenville Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Angel Hospice, 513 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902.

