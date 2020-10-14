1/2
Lawrence Harold "Larry" Allread
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — Lawrence "Larry" Harold Allread, age 97, of Logansport, Indiana (Formerly of Greenville, OH) passed away peacefully at his granddaughter's home Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3:23 p.m.

Larry was born in Darke County, Ohio on April 30, 1923. He was a proud veteran. He also found the love of his life at age 46 when he married Alice J. Young, known as Grandma Judy. They married in Union City, Indiana, on June 23, 1969. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, and tinkering around in the garage. He just liked to stay busy. He will be greatly missed by his family, and community, who all knew him as "grandpa."

"The Golden Days are not so Golden, so enjoy life while you can!" - Larry

A graveside service will be held at Friday, October 16, 2020, 11 a.m., at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, with Pastor Todd Reish presiding. Military Honors will be performed by the Greenville Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Guardian Angel Hospice, 513 W. Lincoln Rd, Kokomo, IN 46902.

Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zechar Bailey Funeral Home
1499 N Broadway
Greenville, OH 45331
9375484141
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved