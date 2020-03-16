GREENVILLE – Lawrence "Larry" J. Wheeler, Jr., 89, of Greenville, passed away peacefully at 12:10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Greenville Health & Rehab Center.

Born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 2, 1931 he was one of two children to the late Lawrence J. Wheeler, Sr. & Erma (Rowland) Wheeler.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Mary Lou Wheeler; daughter Marta Ann Wheeler; sister Barbara J. Davis. Survived by his children Douglas A. Wheeler & Erica J. of Waynesville, Missouri; Kimberly A. Murray of Greenville, Ohio: grandchildren Callie Sierra Wheeler; Carlie Rianna Wheeler; Gregory Michael Wheeler; Nicole Rene Cope: 3 great-grandchildren: numerous nieces and nephews: special friend Ben Mitchem of Greenville, Ohio.

Larry was a member of the First Congregational Christian Church in Greenville Ohio, as well as a member of the Greenville Masonic Lodge #143 where he served as past Worshipful Master. He retired from NCR and the Department of Air Force as a Civil Servant at Wright Patt Air Force Base.

Services for Larry are to be private per his wishes. Burial at Greenville Township Memorial Garden, Greenville. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Darke County Special Olympics, 3808 Beanblossom Road, Greenville, Ohio 45331. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. www.zecharbailey.com.