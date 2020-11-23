WEST MANCHESTER — Leon "Bud" Oler, age 93, passed away quietly Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born August 29, 1927, he was the only son of Luther and Bessie Shaeffer Oler.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Wylnetta Barker and Wyvonna Molen; two nieces, Joyce Ann Barker and Heather Bobo; a nephew, Robert Michael (Mick) Barker; and his son-in-law, Eddie Glander.

Bud was a 1945 graduate of Monroe High School, Preble County, and was a long-time member of the Eldorado United Methodist Church.

Bud is survived by his wife, Helen, whom he married October 5, 1946. Together they had one daughter, Dixie Jean; a granddaughter, Kimberly Posey and her husband, Brian; a grandson, Kevin Glander; and three great-grandsons, Craig and Blake Posey and Kameron Glander. He is also survived by four nieces, two nephews and many cousins.

Bud always had an interest in airplanes. In the early 80's the family's birthday gift to him were lessons to learn to fly a plane. He flew a Cessna 210 at the Brookville, Ohio airport. A dream come true! Bud was a very dedicated and hardworking man all of his life. While holding down full-time jobs, he still found time to farm. He worked at Hines Truck Stop as a truck mechanic, drove a semi for Victor Transit (Bud was gone five days a week, but was home every Friday night during Basketball season to watch Dixie cheer). He was the "town man" for the Village of Eldorado, walking all over town reading meters. He worked in quality control at Process Equipment in Piqua and ended his working career at Neaton at the age of 82. Gone from our sight, but never our memories. Gone from out touch, but never our hearts.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon, at Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton, OH, with Pastor David Richey officiating. Burial will follow in Castine Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Memorial contributions may be sent to the North Central Rescue Squad.