GREENVILLE — Leon S. Miller, age 83, of Greenville passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Greenville Health & Rehab in Greenville, Ohio.

Leon was born May 21, 1937, in Union City, Ohio, to the late Richard H. and Clara "Edith" (Larison) Miller. In addition to his parents, Leon was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Kenneth Niederbrach; and brothers, Richard and Gary Miller.

Leon is survived by his wife, Doris (Erisman) Miller, whom he married October 2, 1976; children, Connie Niederbrach of Russia, and Brad Miller and Jeff Russel of New York; stepchildren, Teresa Winners of Bay City, Mich., and Kim Besecker of Greenville; grandchildren, William and Emily Niederbrach, Tammie and Brad Winsler, Zachary Besecker, Chad Winners, Lyndsay Ciszek and Kendra Winners; six great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Jean Miller of Sebring, Fla.; sisters and brother-in-law, Cathy and James Bradley of New Madison, and Sharon Miller of Union City, Ind.; sister-in-law, Janie Miller of Englewood; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Leon retired from Val Decker Packing Company in Piqua where he was a butcher. He was a member of Ft. Jefferson United Methodist Church and a former member of the Greenville Moose and Eagles. Leon was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and bowling.

A funeral service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville, with Chaplain Candy Null officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends Monday, from 9 to 10 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com