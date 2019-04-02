Obituary
Leonard Sneary


GREENVILLE — Leonard Dwight Sneary, Jr., 94, of Greenville passed away peacefully the morning of April 1, 2019. Len was born in New Weston, Ohio on August 25, 1924 to the late Leonard Dwight Sneary, Sr. and Treva Marie (Miller) Sneary.

A celebration of Len's life will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Gary Oser of Greenville Missionary Church officiating. Military honors, conducted by the Greenville Honor Guard, and burial will follow at Greenville Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memory contributions be given to Greenville Missionary Church or State of the Heart Care. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com.
