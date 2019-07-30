GREENVILLE — Leota M. (Rohr) North, 82, of Greenville, passed away AT 10:22 a.m. Monday July 29, 2019, in the emergency room of Wayne Healthcare Greenville, Ohio. Leota was born November 26, 1936, in Darke County and the daughter of the late Edwin and Geraldine (Shuff) Rohr.

She retired in 1999 from the Greenville City School District, where she had driven a school bus for many years and had been employed as the secretary for the athletic department. Prior to employment with the school system, she had been employed at the former Warren Street Market. Leota was an extremely social person having never met a stranger, which worked very well as she volunteered for many years assisting people at Wayne Healthcare Center. She was also known as an avid card player.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Phillip "Boob" North on July 4, 2012. They were married November 12, 1955. Also her son,Doug North on September 20, 1999.

Leota is survived by her daughter Dana North and husband Derric Watson of Richmond, Indiana; grandchildren Miles and Ella Watson and Michael and wife Amy Cost; great-grandchild Winston Cost; brother Allen "Butch" Rohr of Greenville as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday Aug.5, at the Abbottsville Cemetery, State Route 49, Arcanum, with Pastor Terry Haworth officiating. There will be a gathering for family and friends on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community.

It is the wishes of the family that Memorial Contributions be given to the Ronald McDonald House or the .

Funeral arrangements by Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com