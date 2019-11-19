GREENVILLE — Letitia Ann "Tish" Manix, 76, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Indiana.

Tish was born on June 1, 1943, in Darke County, Ohio, to the late Harold and Donna (Shook) Brinley.

Tish is survived by her husband of 37 years, Donald J. Bashore; and her brothers, Larry Brinley, and Stevie Jo Brinely and his wife Shelley; her nephews, Michael Brinley and his wife Cathi, and Mark Brinley and his wife Gabi; her neices, Melissa Brinley, and Nicole Wasson; her great-nieces and nephews, Matthew Brinley and his wife Savannah, Megan Seehafer and her husband Ryan, Jonathan Brinley, Lauren Brinley, Courtney Lourcey, Allison Burk and her husband Adam, and Taylor Drew and her husband Ric; and several great- nieces and nephews.

Private burial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Tish's family has chosen Tribute Funeral Homes with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with Tish's family by visiting www.tributefuneralhomes.com