FRENCHTOWN — Lewis Edward Didier, 82, of Frenchtown, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, 8 a.m., at his residence. He was born December 8, 1937, in Frenchtown, Ohio, the son of the late Celest Charles and Emma Marie (Schwierking) Didier.

Lewis was a machinist. He worked at Monarch Mechanical and retired from Perfecto Industries in Piqua. Also, he had Didier Machine Shop. Lewis was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Greenville Eagles. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, boating, and traveling the United States and Canada. His favorite pastime was spending time at the cottage in Fort Loramie. He was a tinkerer and loved to build things. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Virgil and Beulah Didier; sister, Delores Didier; brothers-in-law, Jerome Phlipot, Lowell Liette, Donald Monnin, Leroy Bruns, James Bornhorst, and Carl Gasson; sisters-in-law and spouse, Luella (Gasson) Huber, Roberta (Gasson) and Lavern Schlater.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma (Gasson) Didier of Frenchtown whom he married November 30, 1957; his children and spouse, Kevin and Julia Didier of Versailles, Keith Didier of Versailles, Karen Todd Didier of Versailles, Joshua Didier of Versailles, and Neil Didier of Versailles; his grandchildren, Mitchell Didier, Abbey Didier, Lindsey Didier, Elizabeth Didier, Nicholas Didier, Cierra Todd, and Selena Todd; his sisters, Naomi Phlipot and Madonna Liette; his in-laws, Leona (Gasson) Monnin, Almareda (Gasson) Bruns, Ronald Huber, Chalmer and Linda Gasson, Marylou (Gasson) Bornhorst, Madonna (Gasson) and Frederick McEldowney, Kathleen (Dirksen) Gasson, and Curtis Gasson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church, 11255 State Route 185, Frenchtown, Ohio, with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons Celebrant. Burial will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 13, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Wednesday, October 14, from 9 to 10 a.m., at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care or to the donor's choice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.