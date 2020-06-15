Lewis G. Heiser
GREENVILLE — Lewis G. Heiser, age 79, of Greenville, passed away at 3:10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, following a long illness.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday June 19, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 233 W. Third St., Greenville. Burial will follow in the St. Mary's Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. by the Knights of Columbus at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville.

Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
