VERSAILLES — Lewis May, 82 of Versailles, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 5 a.m. at his residence with his family by his side. He was born March 5, 1938, in Darke County, Ohio, the son of the late Frank and Cecilia (Voskuhl) May. He served his country honorably in the Army National Guard. He was a lifelong farmer and worked for Midmark for 15 years, retiring in 2000. He was a very religious and devoted family man that took care of his immediate and extended family throughout the years. He was a lifelong member of Holy Family Catholic Church; the Versailles Knights of Columbus # 1756; the Greenville Eagles, the Greenville Moose Lodge; and Darke County Right to Life. He loved traveling, the Great Darke County Fair and dancing. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: Urban, Wilbur and Arthur May; his brother-in-law: Roger Knapke; his sister-inlaw: Mary Jane May. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Alma (Weitzel) May of Versailles whom he married Sept. 18, 1965; his children and spouses: Bernie and Heidi May of Versailles, Wanda and Brian Romie of Piqua, Daniel and Rebecca May of Gettysburg, Frank May of Versailles, Justin May of Versailles; his grandchildren: Lori, Kristina, and Ben Romie, Lily George, Troy, Lizzy, Ava, and Adam May; great-grandchildren: Bryson and Marcus Lafoe; his sisters and brother-in-law: Cathryn Knapke of Chickasaw, Alma and Fred Broerman of Versailles; sister-in-law: Gloria May; numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the current health restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, Frenchtown, Ohio with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons Celebrant. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Darke County Right to Life. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com
Published in The Daily Advocate from May 4 to May 5, 2020.