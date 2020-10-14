GREENVILLE — Linda Christine Bundy, age 70, of Greenville, OH, was escorted to her heavenly Homecoming Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. A breast cancer survivor of 14 years, metastatic bone cancer had ravaged her body secretively. She passed peacefully sharing these past weeks with family and friends.

Linda was a 1968 graduate from Kiser High School in Dayton, Ohio. In 1998, she obtained a B.A. Degree from the McGregor School of Antioch University in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and retired from Emery Worldwide Airlines, Dayton, Ohio, in 1998. In recent years, she aided senior persons as a private duty caregiver. Linda was a member of EUM Church, Greenville, Darke County Board for the Shelter from Violence, Daughters of American Revolution, and lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary. In the past, she volunteered for D.C. Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Pregnancy Help Center, and CASA.

Born February 15, 1950, the daughter of the late Paul and Marietta Bundy in Troy, Ohio. Those remaining to grieve include son, Caleb Calhoun of Rutland, Ohio; granddaughter, Kina (Kody) Purvis of Pensacola, Fla.; great-grandsons, Peter and Jonathan Purvis, and newborn sibling. Linda has left cherished family members, Karen (Don) Foster of Brookville, Mark (Linda) Bundy of New Lebanon, and cherished uncle, aunt, cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and family Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, West Milton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are requested to be made to Cancer Association of Darke County, State of the Heart Hospice, Darke County Shelter from Violence or Kiser High School Alumni Association.

