GEORGETOWN, Tex. — Linda Kay Morrow of Georgetown, Texas, formerly of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully September 19, 2020, with her family by her side after a long battle with Ovarian Cancer.

Linda was born April 3, 1948, in Greenville, Ohio, to Robert William and Marjorie Hillis Jeffries. She graduated class of 1966 from Greenville Senior High School, then obtained a nursing degree from St. Elizabeth's Nursing School in 1970. Linda worked as a Registered Nurse for 41 years until her retirement from St. David's Hospital in 2011.

Linda could often be found enjoying her family and friends at local restaurants and wineries, working in her yard, boating at the lake, or taking a trip to the beach. She loved participating in local car runs with her friends at Bluebonnet Car Club of San Antonio and Tejas Miata Club. She valued the opportunity to work with Austin Smiles and to participate in multiple mission trips. Linda "Nini" adored her grandchildren and was always up for a family gathering. She will always be remembered for her spunky personality and her love of life and laughter.

Linda is survived by her sons, Matthew Morrow and wife, Meredith, and Jonathan Morrow and wife, Jessica; daughter, Rebecca Morrow of Georgetown, Texas; stepchildren, Emily Morris, Hannah Frank and Jessie Vrana; grandchildren, Mallorie Morrow, Mycah Morrow, Bailey Morrow, and Macey Morrow; her niece, Amber Stump and her husband, Shannon, and their children Eli and Emma; niece, Carmen Badger, and her children, Olivia, Ethan, and Ashlynn.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marjorie Jeffries, and brother, David Jeffries of Greenville, Ohio.

Celebration of Life Services to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following charities: austinsmiles.org, texasoncologyfoundation.org/giving, colleensdream.org