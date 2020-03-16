NEW PARIS - Linda Lou Sullenbarger, 75, of New Paris, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the State of the Heart Care Center, Greenville.

Linda was born on August 14, 1944, in Palestine, to the late Roy and Mary (Norris) Price.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Marshall "Bill" Sullenbarger in 2009, whom she married on August 7, 1965; and two brothers who passed away at a young age.

Linda loved life and lived it well. In her younger years she was an accomplished go-cart racer, and she had the trophies to prove it. The love of go-carts evolved into a love of classic cars and she enjoyed driving her 1932 Pontiac Street-rod. She and Bill loved riding their mules and tending to their bees. She helped Bill with Sullenbarger Honey operation for over 45 years. Linda's passion in life was nursing. She first started her career as an RN at Good Samaritan and Reid Hospitals before finding her calling as a school nurse at Tri-Village Public Schools. She retired in 2012 after over 30 years of dedication and caring for the children at Tri-Village. However, she never truly left. She loved the kids and was the best sub.

Though she loved being a nurse and loved serving the children at school, she was most proud of her family. She loved being a "Mammaw" and would make sure everyone knew what to call her. She made sure to give all her grandchildren the attention they required and followed all their sporting events and activities. Linda was the rock on which everyone in her family would lean.

Linda is survived by her children, Mark Sullenbarger and his wife, Julie, of Connersville, Indiana, and Mike Sullenbarger and his wife, Tammy, of New Madison; her grandchildren, Hunter, Colton, and Luke Sullenbarger of Connersville, and Mason and Chloe Sullenbarger of New Madison; her sister, Sarah Baker and her husband, Frank, of Palestine; two bonus sisters, Donna McAllister and Gloria Johnson, both of Richmond, Ind.; and her life-long friend Janice Dubbs of New Madison; and her toy poodle, "Gem".

A Celebration of Linda's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Cedar Grove Church of the Brethren, 373 Love Road, New Paris, Ohio 45347, with pastor Tony Price officiating. Burial will follow in Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison.

Linda's family will be receiving guests on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. An Eastern Star Service will be held immediately following the visitation at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to State of the Heart Care, 1350 N. Broadway Street, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

Linda's family has entrusted Tribute Funeral Homes, New Madison Campus, with the arrangements.

