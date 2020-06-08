DAYTON — Linda Marie Snyder, 60, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Dayton. Linda was born July 4, 1959, in Union City, Ind., to Leonard and Margaret Miller Austerman Jr.

She was active in Girl Scouting, volunteered at school, Job's Daughter Past Honored Queen, enjoyed watching her children in their many school sporting events, and was a 1977 graduate of Mississinawa Valley High School.

Survivors include her husband of 43 years, David L. Snyder, Dayton; children, Joshua Snyder-Dayton, Kelley (Doug) Kershner-Royse City, Texas, Adam Snyder- Dayton; four grandchildren, Brice Stager, Harper, Hadley and Stella Snyder; mother, Margaret (Robert) Stump-Union City, Ohio; sister, Cheryl Stump-Union City, Ohio; brother-in-law, Bobby (Erma) Stump-Fort Recovery, and brother-in-law, Mike Snyder-Dayton.

She was preceded by her father, Leonard Austerman Jr.; a brother-in-law, Larry Stump.

Services were at 11 a.m. Monday at the Reichard Funeral Home Inc. 400 W. Deerfield Road Union City, Ind. Burial followed in the Union City Cemetery with Dr. Lori Reiber officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association through Alzheimer's.org.Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com