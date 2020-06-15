ARCANUM — Linda Sease, age 77, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Greenville, following an extended illness.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Faye Ohsner; husband, Fred Sease, and son, Jimmy Dean Sease.

Linda is survived by her children, Donald (Tracy) Price, Deborah (Rick) Lucas; stepson, Tracy (Gina) Sease; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Winnie Hargis; niece, Robin Hayes; aunt, Harriett Duff, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, at noon at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday leading into the services. We ask that all those coming to services please wear a face mask. Linda's favorite color was red, please, also consider wearing something red to the services in memory of Linda. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.