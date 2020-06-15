Linda Sease
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

ARCANUM — Linda Sease, age 77, formerly of Arcanum, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, in Greenville, following an extended illness.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Faye Ohsner; husband, Fred Sease, and son, Jimmy Dean Sease.

Linda is survived by her children, Donald (Tracy) Price, Deborah (Rick) Lucas; stepson, Tracy (Gina) Sease; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Winnie Hargis; niece, Robin Hayes; aunt, Harriett Duff, and numerous other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, at noon at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum. Burial to follow in Abbottsville Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday leading into the services. We ask that all those coming to services please wear a face mask. Linda's favorite color was red, please, also consider wearing something red to the services in memory of Linda. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Burial
Abbottsville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum
204 N. Main St.
Arcanum, OH 45304
(937) 692-5145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved