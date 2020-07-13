CELINA — Lindeva Marie "Lindy" Rosario, age 35, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at her residence in Celina.

She was born on July 31, 1984, in Greenville, to Emilio Rosario of Houston, Texas, and Kathy (Petty) of Celina. She is also survived by her two children, Makayla Rosario and Isaac Sealscot, both of Celina, her brother, Christopher Osborne of Arcanum, stepfather Wayne Ditson of Celina, maternal grandparents Tony Petty of Wapakoneta, Linda Petty (deceased) paternal grandparents Emilio Rosario Sr (deceased) and Eva Valcarcel of Puerto Rico and numerous aunts and uncles.

Lindy graduated from Celina High School with the Class of 2004 and was employed by Cooper Farms Central Egg Processing in Coldwater. She attended New Horizons Community Church in Rockford. She loved her family with all her heart, and in her free time she enjoyed reading and watching criminal investigation shows, adventuring to new places, planning and organizing fun vacations, and participating in her children's school activities. Nothing made Lindy more joyful than seeing her children succeed and grow.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, July 15, at the New Horizons Community Church in Rockford, Ohio, with Pastor Todd Moser officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Arlington Cemetery, Brookville, Ohio, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. today at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the Church on Wednesday.

Attendees are asked to respect the safety of the family, during services, observe social distancing and refrain from close physical contact. Please follow the guidelines dictated by the Ohio Department of Health, due to the National Health Concerns of Covid-19. Memorial contributions may be made to Makayla and Isaac Scholarship fund. Condolences may be shared with with the Rosario family at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.