GREENVILLE — Linnea A. "Nea" Via (Suba) age 65, passed away Decemeber 2, 2020 at her Greenville home.

Nea is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis G. Via; her parents, John and Esther (Erlandson) Suba; her sister, Julia Suba; her sister and best friend, Paula Kingrey.

Nea is survived by her brother, John "Mike" Suba, Jr.; son, Brandon Bunger (Cristy Dapore); daughter, Miranda and Bret Thompson; son, Michael Bunger; daughter, Carly and Adam Osborne; grandchildren, Jack Osborne, Kelly Osborne, Luke Osborne, Payten Laird, Casey Thompson, Skyler Osborne, Madison Hathaway, Willow Bunger, Markus Bunger, Jake Bunger, and Josiah Bunger; great-granddaughter, Oakley Miller.

Nea had a never-ending zest for life! She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid bowler and artist.

"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill."

There are no services at this time for Nea. Arrangements entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.Online sympathies www.zecharbailey.com.