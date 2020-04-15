GREENVILLE — Lisa Ann Paul, 53, of Greenville passed away at 8:09 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her residence.

Lisa was born May 16, 1966, in Greenville to the late Raymond and Linda (Swank) Deeter. In addition to her parents, Lisa was also preceded in death by her husband, Steven Terry Paul.

Lisa is survived by her children, Cody Paul, Christopher and Allie Paul and Summer and Butch Myers; grandchildren, Kyleigh Paul, Stella Paul, Piper Myers, Harmony Myers, Lillian Paul, Selah Myers and Sir-iah Myers; and a very special friend, Kathy Graham.

There will be no services. Arrangements are entrusted to Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com