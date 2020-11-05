LIBERTY, Ind. — Lloyd P. "Shorty" Bowers, 80, of Liberty, Indiana passed away at his home November 2, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He was born on October 8, 1940 in New Paris, Ohio to Alva and Lois (Curry) Bowers.

Shorty was a 1958 graduate of Tri-Village High School in New Madison, Ohio. After graduation, he served for four years as an aviation mechanic in the United States Navy. Lloyd and Jennifer were married on March 25, 1962 and resided in Union County for the last 44 years. He worked for 24 years at Richmond Gear, seven years at GE in Cincinnati, OH, and retired in 2008 after 17 years trucking across the country with his wife for Watkins/FedEx.

Shorty will be lovingly remembered for his expressive brown eyes, quick wit, sense of humor, work ethic, and as a good "Go Getter," but most importantly, for his deep love and care for his family. His hobbies included gardening, reading, music, geocaching, bird watching, and collecting things that someone might use… Just In Case! He was an avid mushroom hunter and enjoyed spending time walking in the woods and playing in Hannah's Creek with all the kids. He passed peacefully, in his "tree house," with his family, his blonde, and his dog at his side.

He is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Rubush) Bowers; children, Carla (Danny) Kouns of Lafayette, Ind., Carrie Bowers (Rick Robinson) of Richmond, Ind., and Tim (Tammy) Bowers of Liberty, Ind.; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Byron "Jim" Bowers and Dale "Bud" Bowers; sister-in-law, Phyllis Bowers; and grandson, Shane Spence.

Per Lloyd's wishes, the family will not be holding a memorial service.