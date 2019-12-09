GREENVILLE — Lois Ann Clippinger Rhoades, 89, of Greenville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community of Greenville. Lois was born August 12, 1930, in Johnson City, Tenn. and the daughter of the late John A. and Helen Florence (Wilson) Wallace.

Lois was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, fishing, boating and band concerts in the park.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands Dr. Richard Vance Clippinger and Franklin G. Rhoades. Also her granddaughter Rachel McGlinch and her son Donald Clippinger.

Lois is survived by her children and their spouses: Suzanne Clippinger (Richard) Osborne of Albertville, Alabama., Sara Clippinger (Jeff) Yosick of Taylors, S.C., and Patricia Clippinger (Steve) McGlinch of Greenville; grandchildren Nichole Harris, Eric Harris, Ashley Yosick Couse, Dylan Yosick, Tyler Yosick, Lindsey McGlinch, Aiden Clippinger and Frances Clippinger; great-grandchildren Ally Harris, Ethan Harris, Luna Yosick, Everett Yosick, Amina Couse, Sterling Garrett-Harris and Nicholas Garrett-Harris; brother-in-law William (Carolyn) Clippinger of Evansville, Ind., and niece Holly Hatchett of Nashville, Tenn.

The family would like to thank all her kind neighbors that have helped her over these past few years and those who cared for her during her time at the Village Green and the Brethren Retirement Community.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, in the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home Greenville, with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family would like Memorial Contributions be given to the Brethren Home Resident's Aid Fund.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com