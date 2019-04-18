VERSAILLES — Lois C. Kindell, 90, of Versailles, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:11 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio. She was born November 15, 1928 in Bradford, Ohio, daughter of the late William Everett and Nora Faith (Palsgrove) Shively.

Lois was a 1946 Graduate of Bradford High School; she worked for C and G Distributers for 22 years. She served at the Versailles Christian Church and the Bradford Methodist Church for many years.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Philip Kindell, on July 4, 2002; brothers and sister -in-law: Eldon "Bump" Shively and Fred and Mary Shively; and in-laws: David and Phyllis Kindell, Sarah and Jack Kline, and Darrell Francis. She is survived by her son and daughter in law, John and Jill Kindell; daughter and son in law: Peggy and Tim Summers; grandchildren and spouses: Max Kindell and Bethanie Bubeck and her son Caleb, Lee and Meagan Kindell; sisters and brothers in law: Edna and Ken Galloway, Alice Francis, Helen and Gene Rhoades; sisters in law: Irene Kindell, Kathleen Shively; numerous nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home, Versailles, Ohio with Rev. Kim Katterheinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Versailles. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday April 18, 2019 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Athletic Boosters or the Diamond Club. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com