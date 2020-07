COVINGTON — Lois L. Schaurer, 90, of Covington, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 6360 Farrington Road, Covington. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Online condolences may be left for the Schaurer family at www.moorefh.com.

