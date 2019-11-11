ENGLEWOOD — Lois Long, 103, of Englewood, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwight Long; brother, WM Kimmel; step-grandsons, Andy Coleman and Curt Long; niece, Miriam (Lee) Kuns; step-daughter, Joann Colman; step-sons, Dick (Jane) Long, and Don Long, and nephew David Kimmel's wife Lois.

She is survived by step-children, Peggy Corder, Anne Marie Long; 14 step-grandchildren; numerous step-great and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Paul (Janet) Kimmel, David Kimmel, Martha (Don Bausbaugh) Kimmel, Mary Ann (John) Petrie, Leah (Jerry) Filbrun.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 16, at Salem Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 9995 Barnes Road, Clayton, OH 45315. Burial will follow in Mote Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church Friday, November 15, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Arrangements are in care of Kreitzer Funeral Home.