GREENVILLE — Lois M. Youngker, 94, of Village Green in Greenville and formerly of Versailles passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Reid Health in Richmond, Ind.

Lois was born March 5, 1925, in Toledo to the late Vaudrey and Mildred (Hawkins) Selander. In addition to her parents, Lois was also preceded in death by her husband, James R. Youngker; and brothers, Gene, Wayne and Merle Selander.

Lois is survived by her children, Steven Youngker of Greenville and Beverly Rhoades of Greenville; grandchildren, Elizabeth Youngker and spouse, Elka of Coos Bay, Ore., Stephanie Lewis and spouse, Grant stationed at Hohenfels, Germany, and Benjamin Rhoades stationed at Hurlburt Field Air Force Base in Florida; great-grandchildren, Damon Youngker of Englewood, Sage Minney and spouse, Connor of Clarksville, Tenn. and Gavin Lewis of Germany; great-great-grandchild, Nora Youngker; and brother, Glenn Selander of Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Lois retired from Crown control in New Bremen and was a homemaker. She was a member of Christian Family Fellowship in Tipp City.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Brock Cemetery in Brock. Memorial contributions may be made to Boys Town P.O. Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010. Arrangements are under the direction of Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.