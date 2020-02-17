GREENVILLE — Lorena May Richards, 80, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on December 30, 1939, in Lebanon, Ohio, to the late Luther and IO (Nicodemus) VanDeGrift.

In addition to her parents, Lorena was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Richards, whom she married on November 10, 1962; her siblings, Alice Midlam, Shirley VanDeGrift, Rolla VanDeGrift, Leo VanDeGrift, Verl VanDeGrift, Florence Cummings, and Rose Wolaver.

Lorena was a devoted wife and loving mother. She took on the impossible task of raising three boys which was not the easiest thing to do. She loved the color purple, enjoyed tending to her houseplants and collecting anything bear related. She loved her family and the hole she leaves behind will never be filled.

Lorena is survived by her sons, Thomas Richards and his wife Cheryl, of Arcanum, Ohio, Mike Richards of Greenville, and Brian Richards and his wife Amanda, of Covington, Ohio; her siblings, Violet Whalen of Sidney, Ohio, Katie VanDeGrift of Sidney, and Linda Lease, and her husband Ernie, of Mount Summit, Indiana; and countless nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Lorena's Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville Campus, with Pastor Dan Scalf officiating. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, from 12 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.

