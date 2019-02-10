VERSAILLES — Loretta E. Bey, 91, of Versailles passed away at 11:25 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Versailles Healthcare Center.

Loretta was born January 19, 1928, in Shelby County to the late Felix and Agnes (Francis) Monnin. In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome F. Bey Sr. on November 8, 2016, whom she married November 27, 1946; children, John, Linda and Joseph Bey; great-granddaughter, Shelby Bey; siblings, Leroy and Bernice Monnin, Florence and Leonard Gigandet, Henry and Mary Monnin, Forrest William Monnin, Bert and Bill McEldowney, Cecilia and Richard Barhorst, Forrest Monnin II, Homer Monnin, and Joe Monnin; and in-laws, Chalmer Grillot, Carl Bey, Wilmer and Phyllis Bey, and Ruth and Louis Lennartz.

Loretta is survived by her children, Judy and Ron Hoelscher Sr. of Bradford, Jerome and Bonnie Bey Jr. of Versailles and Janet and Jim Billenstein of Versailles; grandchildren, Ron Hoelscher Jr., Lorrie Hoelscher, Michelle (Curtis) Enis, Cindy (Dennis) Fair, Jerome (Sundra) Bey III, Albert (Cindy) Bey, Lisa (Chris) Heid, Sandy Buynak, Benjamin (Emily) Bey, Antony Bey, Steve Bey Jr., John (Amy) Bey, Shannon (Tim) Billenstein, Jody Billenstein and Staci (Dennis) Boyd; 35 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; sisters and brother-in-law, Eleanor Grillot of Webster and Mary and Tom Curtin of Chicago, Illinois; in-laws, Connie Monnin of Sidney, Donna Bey of Greenville, Thelma and Mark Jutte of Ft. Recovery and Marlene and Les McCullough of Ansonia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loretta formerly worked at Weaver Brothers, Argosy and Whitefords in Versailles. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 until 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Memory Care Unit at Versailles Healthcare Center. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.zecharbailey.com