UNION CITY, OHIO — Lori Louise Warrell, 55, formerly of Union City, passed away April 6, 2019 at Greenbriar Nursing Center in Eaton, Ohio. She was born October 3, 1963, daughter of the late Morris "Tubby" and Fredonia "Fred" Jones Warrell.

Lori was a graduate of the Class of 1982 from Mississinawa Valley High School. She enjoyed doing arts and crafts and also enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her sister, Doris Warrell of Washington, D.C., and several cousins, and was preceded in death by her parents.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Reichard Funeral Home, 400 W. Deerfield Rd, Union City, Indiana. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Hannan officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reichardfh.com