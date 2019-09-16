GREENVILLE — Lottie Ellen Garland, 95 and 249 days, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at State of the Heart Hospice Care Center with her family by her side.

Lottie was born on January 9, 1924, in Barbourville, Ky., to the late Jess and Fannie (Taylor) Hignite. She was married on Dec. 20, 1941, to Lloyd F. Garland.

Lottie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, five sisters, one brother, five half-brothers, and two half-sisters. She was also preceded in death by an infant son, infant twin sons, infant daughter Deborah Kay Garland, sons-in-law Bob Coby and Ed Whitesell, daughters-in-law Wanda Garland and Alice Garland, and grandsons Todd Affolder and Jason Paulson.

Lottie is survived by her children Ocellia Coby of Union City, Loellia Whitesell of Greenville, Carledia (Richard) Rehmert of Summerfield, FL, Lewis Garland, Gary Garland, Lloyd (Verna) Garland, Vera (Bruce) Houpt, Teresa (Jim) Plessinger, and Steve Garland all of Greenville. As well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Lottie was a homemaker most of her life and stayed home to raise nine children. She also took care of her sister and niece for many years during this time. She began to work at Gade Nursing Home when they moved to Greenville and was there for eight years. She enjoyed doing ceramics, taking care of her flowers and vegetable gardens, and collecting dolls. She was known in her family for her ability to provide a large meal on a small budget and they will especially miss her chicken potpie and her fudge topped cake. She always took great care of her children and always made sure they had a hot breakfast before school each and every day.

Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial will follow in Miami Memorial Park, Covington. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 18, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to State of the Heart Hospice. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.