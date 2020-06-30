Lova Jane Clark
GREENVILE — Lova Jane Clark, age 81, of Greenville and formerly of Hollansburg, passed away at 6:05 a.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Jane was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Hollansburg to the late Edgar A. and Carrie A. (Hilling) Flatter. In addition to her parents, Jane was also preceded in death by her husband, G. William "Bill" Clark whom she married Dec. 7, 1968; and a special great-grandson, Jacob Magoto.

Jane is survived by her sons, Bill (Helen) Clark, Mike (Rhonda) Magoto, Brian (Terri) Clark and Kevin (Kim) Magoto; daughters, Bridget Cauley, Betty (Larry) Foster, Brenda Ottavia and Shelly (Jeff) Culbertson; as well as many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Roy Flatter, Bob Flatter, Lois Moody and Sue Frame; and many nieces and nephews.

Jane worked at Fram Corporation in Greenville for 11 years, then decided to stay home to raise her family. In later years, after raising her children, Jane worked at York Casket Company in Lynn, Indiana for 17 years. Jane enjoyed crafting and watching sports, especially baseball.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Hollansburg Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollansburg Fire Department or State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com



Published in The Daily Advocate from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
