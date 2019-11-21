GREENVILLE — Lowell Eugene Carter, 99, of Greenville passed away at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Lowell was born November 17, 1920, in Darke County to the late Charles and Maggie (Fisher) Carter. In addition to his parents, Lowell is also preceded in death by his daughter, Arlene Fullroth; and sister, Alice Carothers.

Lowell is survived by his children, Larry and Jean Carter of Galena, Barbara and John Schlimmer of Arizona, Gloria and Ed Ault of Greenville, Loretta and John Coppess of Mason and Terry and Diane Carter of Ninety Six, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great grandchildren.

Lowell served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a retired dairy farmer.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Pastor Todd Reish officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Garden. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Brethren Retirement Community Resident Aid Fund.