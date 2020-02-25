GREENVILLE — In Loving Memory of Lowell Eugene Dill, 86, of Greenville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 22, 2020, at 8:34 p.m. in Brandon, Florida.

He was born August 5, 1933, in Palestine, Ohio the son of the late Omar and Dora (Harter) Dill. He worked for 28 years at Sheller Globe in Union City and farmed for 50 years.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church; Greenville Masonic Lodge 143; Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton; Antioch Shrine Club of Dayton; Darke County Shrine Club; past president of the Darke County Shrine Club; member and past president of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce; member of the Greenville Kiwanis Club; was a horse trainer and breeder for 40 years; and was the Darke County Fair Secretary for 18 years.

A service will be held on Monday March 2, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 131 East Fourth St., Greenville, with Pastor Alan Knoke officiating. Burial will follow in Greenville Township Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Sunday March 1, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville. A Masonic Memorial Service and Scottish Rite Memorial Service will be held at 5:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com