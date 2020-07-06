HAMILTON — Dr. Loyd M. Morris, age 89, of Hamilton, Ohio, and a former resident of Versailles, for 60 years passed away at 12:26 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Berkeley Square in Hamilton.

Loyd was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Lees Creek, Clinton County, Ohio, to the late Loyd and Bethel (Adams) Morris. In addition to his parents, Loyd was also preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Probasco Morris, on Sept. 28, 2016, whom he married Aug. 19, 1949; and a brother, Warren Morris.

Loyd is survived by his children, Michael and Shelly Morris of Hamilton, Deborah (Morris) Newkirk of Mason and Jennifer (Morris) and Kim Vieira of Hamilton; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Newkirk) and Mike Jahoda, Bradley Newkirk, Eric Loyd and Laura Morris, Tyler Vieira and Katie Vieira; three stepgrandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

Loyd graduated from The Ohio State University College of Optometry in 1954. Loyd served in the U.S. Army from 1954-56 as an optometrist. Dr. Morris established his own practice in Versailles in 1957 and served the community until 1995. Loyd was a member of the Versailles Christian Church; Versailles Lions Club; charter member of the Stillwater Valley Golf Course and served on the Boy Scouts Board of Review. Loyd was an avid golfer and proud of the fact that he had nine hole-in-ones.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, at Versailles Christian Church, 105 W. Ward St., Versailles, with Pastor Nick Dimmick and Pastor Kim Katterheinrich officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles. Memorial contributions may be made to the Versailles Food Pantry, 166 E. Ward St., Versailles. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com