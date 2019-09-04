WHITELAND, Ind. — Luann Schlechty Reabe, 69, of Whiteland, Ind. passed away peacefully August 25, 2019.

Luann is survived by her husband, Charles Jr; sons Jason Reabe (Amy and daughter Carriann) and Jonathan Reabe (Marissa, daughter, Melanie and son Wesley). Her mother, Doris Schlechty; sisters Nadene Schlechty (Jackie) and Debra (Schlechty) Henderson (Michael),

Luann was preceded in death by her father Earl Schlechty.

Luann was born in Darke County and graduated from New Madison High School in 1968. She graduated from Indiana Central College and then received a master's degree from Indiana University. She began her teaching career at Whiteland Elementary School and also taught at Franklin Township schools, Kitley School and Middle School East where she won the Teacher of the Year Award.

Luann was involved in many extra activities such as her school musical activities, sewing, playing piano, helping with Vacation Bible School, active In her faith through music, missions, children's and women's activities, studying genealogy, working in flowers and gardening. She enjoyed family vacations and traveling to many locations and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Kitley Elementary School (8735 Indiana Creek Rd. S, Indianapolis, IN 46256 on September 7, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the United Way of Johnson County, designated for No P:lace to Call Home by mail at: United Way of Johnson County, NPTCH, P. O Box 153, Franklin IN 46131 or online at https://www.uwjc.org.