GREENVILLE — Luanna I. "Jean" Emrick, 79, of Greenville, passed away at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville.

Jean was born March 13, 1940, in Union, Ohio, to the late Orlando David and Virginia Pauline (Rosell) Crow. In addition to her parents, Jean was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Emrick on October 4, 2013, whom she married May 3, 1969; son, Ricky Hall; infant daughter, Melinda Hall; and sister, Viola Bailey.

Jean is survived by her children, Becky and Jeff Albritton of Greenville, Keith and Pat Hall of Greenville, Patricia and Jeff Miessen of Indianapolis, Indiana and Sherry and Toby Miller of Bradford; grandchildren, Shane and Amber Hall, Ebony and LA Redditt, Joey and Stephanie Hall, Nathan and Holli Keiser, heather and Eric Sutter, Shala and Nick Pace, Kyle and Amy Keiser, Sarah Brooker and Samuel and Haley Savage; 20 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Gina Crow of West Milton; sisters and brothers-in-law, Donna and Gene Smith of Ludlow Falls and Oney and David Emrick of West Milton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Jean enjoyed country music, baking, sewing, crafting and gardening. Jean loved to dance and was a competitive ballroom dancer. Jean was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Zechar Bailey Funeral Home in Greenville with Robert Fraley officiating. Burial will follow in Ansonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com