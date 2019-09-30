COLDWATER — Lucille "Lucy" C. (Bruns) Barga, 76, formerly of Hughes Road, Rossburg, passed away of natural causes Thursday evening, September 26, 2019, at Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio, where she had been a resident for five years.

She was born June 18, 1943, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Clarence and Margaret (Rutschilling) Bruns. On October 27, 1965, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Egypt, Lucy married Duane L. Barga who preceded her in death on September 23, 2014.

Surviving are six children: Mary Jo and Jerry Demange of Greenville, Joseph and Vicky Barga of Burketsville, Nicholas Barga of Rossburg, Michael Barga of Canal Winchester, Timothy Barga and Dana Lafuze of Rossburg and Sharon and Paul Poole of Mechanicsburg along with 14 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; six siblings: Janice and Jim Slankard of Huma, AZ, Mike and Mary (dec.) Bruns of Fort Loramie, Ruth Bruns of Dayton, Vickie and Bob Leimbach of Vermilion, Rita Jane and Leon Hemmert of Botkins, Paul and Becky Bruns of Maria Stein and a sister-in-law, Melva Barga of Rossburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.

Lucy was a dedicated farm wife and homemaker. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church and had been active in St. Ann's Ladies Sodality. Lucy loved playing cards and especially enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 30, at St. Louis Church in North Star with the Rev. David Howard and David Zink presiding. Interment followed at St. Louis Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Briarwood Village Activities, State of the Heart Hospice or . Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.