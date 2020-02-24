WENDELIN — Lucille E. Post, 94, of Wendelin, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at her home. S

he was born on August 20, 1925, in Rossburg, Ohio to the late Elmer and Goldie (Wentworth) Warvel.

On November 15, 1944, in Wendelin she married Sylvester F. Post and he passed April 6, 1998.

Lucille is survived by children, David (Annetta) Post of Celina, Nick (Veronica) Post of St. Henry, Duane Post of Greenville, Benita (Gary) Jenkinson of Ansonia, and Donna Post of St. Henry; a daughter-in-law Madonna Post of St. Henry, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren and one on the way, and her twin sister Louise Clawson of Greenville.

Lucille is preceded in death by two sons, Francis and Dennis, a son-in-law Jeff, and siblings and in-laws, Dill and Helen Warvel, Dorothy and John Niley, Mabel and Harry Skillman, an infant brother George Warvel, and Les Clawson.

She was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, and the Ladies' Sodality. She was a dairy farmer and a homemaker. She went to work at Briarwood for a couple years, making new friends and earning recognition. At Home she was a great cook and never met a child who didn't adore her. Lucille had the most beautiful cursive handwriting; she loved to dance and her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 27, at St. Wendelin Church. Burial will follow in St. Wendelin Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, St. Henry from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, and from 9-9:45 a.m. on Thursday. Condolences may be made at www.hogenkampfh.com